Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dominates in Week 1 win
Thielen caught nine of 10 targets for a game-high 157 yards in Monday night's win over the Saints.
Thielen was rewarded with a three-year contract this offseason, and judging by his most recent performances, you can see why. Across his last five appearances, the formerly unknown commodity has posted a 100-yard game, a 150-yard game and a 200-yard game. Coming off nearly 1,000 yards last year, Thielen's success shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, even though the Saints' porous defense helped his cause Monday. Along with Stefon Diggs, Thielen boasts strong chemistry with quarterback Sam Bradford, as has been apparent lately.
