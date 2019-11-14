Vikings' Adam Thielen: Door not closed on playing Sunday

Coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that Thielen (hamstring) has "a chance to play" Sunday versus the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Considering Thielen hasn't practiced this week, his odds to suit up may be minuscule, but Zimmer hasn't closed the door on having his top wide receiver available just yet. Friday's session and ensuing injury report will give a better sense of Thielen's Week 11 availability, but another absence would improve the prospects of Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr. and Bisi Johnson.