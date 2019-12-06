Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Doubtful for Week 14

Thielen (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Thielen seems to have taken a step back from last week, when he was listed as questionable (but later ruled out) after logging a trio of limited practices. He hasn't practiced in any capacity for Week 14, and there hasn't been any indication he has a real shot to play. The Vikings will turn to Bisi Johnson as their No. 2 receiver for yet another week, with the offense largely relying on that involved a fullback and/or multiple tight ends. Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. both have seen more passing-game usage during Thielen's prolonged absence.

