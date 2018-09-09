Vikings' Adam Thielen: Eclipses century mark in opener
Thielen brought in six of 12 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the 49ers.
Thielen drew even with Dalvin Cook for the team lead in receptions while pacing the team in receiving yardage. The fifth-year receiver was only able to bring half of his targets from new quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the two displayed solid rapport overall and figure to only up their chemistry as the season unfolds. Thielen will look to build on a productive season-opening effort in a divisional clash in Week 2 against the Packers.
