Thielen recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints.

Thielen continued to see increased usage in the Vikings' offense, as he has 24 total targets across his last three games. He worked primarily in the intermediate areas of the field, with his longest catch of the day going for 16 yards. Thielen has had a narrow range of outcomes through four games this season, tallying between 52 and 72 receiving yards in each of his last three games. For a big performance, he'll likely to need to find the end zone -- which he's done once this season.