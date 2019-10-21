Vikings' Adam Thielen: Estimated as DNP

Thielen (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimation.

The Vikings didn't hold a practice the day after a game, but Thielen would've watched from the sidelines. This isn't necessarily surprising since he didn't return to Sunday's win against the Lions after injuring his right hamstring. It's unlikely he recovers in time for Thursday's game against the Redskins, and that's supported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who reported earlier Monday that Thielen already is targeting a Week 9 return. Rookie wideout Bisi Johnson along with tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. figure to be in line for additional opportunities if Thielen ultimately is inactive.

