Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that he expects Thielen (undisclosed) to be available for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen missed last weekend's narrow win over the Panthers due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he's still awaiting clearance to rejoin teammates. The veteran wideout returned a positive COVID test seven days ago, though his subsequent results have come back negative. If Thielen is indeed cleared to return in time to face Jacksonville, he'll resume lining up as part of a lethal WR tandem across from Justin Jefferson.