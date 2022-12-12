Thielen secured seven of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Thielen finished second in receptions and targets while checking in third in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Vikings. The veteran wideout made an impact with a 23-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarte as well, bringing Minnesota to within eight points at the time. Thielen's production has some ebb and flow to it, but he's now posted tallies of five or more catches in four of the last seven games going into a Week 15 home matchup against the Colts on Saturday afternoon.