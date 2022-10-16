Thielen brought in four of eight targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Thielen once again generated a modest yardage total, but he made up for it by securing his second touchdown grab of the season on a two-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. The veteran continues to mostly be stuck in a short-area role -- he's averaging a career-low 9.8 yards per reception -- but Thielen's route-running savvy and chemistry with Kirk Cousins will continue affording him plenty of fantasy viability in a Week 8 home matchup against the Cardinals following a Week 7 bye.