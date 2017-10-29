Thielen caught five of 10 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.

Thielen led the team in receiving yardage and tied for the lead in targets, finding the end zone from 18 yards out in the second quarter. The touchdown was Thielen's first of the season, but it was the fourth time he recorded at least 96 receiving yards in a game. On pace for over 1,200 yards at the half-way mark of the campaign, the 27-year-old will look to continue his productive campaign in Week 10 against the Redskins, after the upcoming bye.