Thielen caught four of five targets for 57 yards during Week 17's 37-35 win over the Lions.

Thielen was effective as the Vikings' primary red zone threat through the air in 2020, falling behind only DaVante Adams and Tyreek Hill in terms of touchdowns at the wide receiver position. Through 15 games, he also notched 74 catches for 925 yards on 108 targets. The emergence of rookie sensation Justin Jefferson as the Vikings' top aerial weapon in terms of yardage and catches will serve to dampen Thielen's fantasy prospects for 2021, but the veteran's nose for the end zone should go a long way in insulating his upside.