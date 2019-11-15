Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finishes week with no practice

Thielen (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Zimmer wasn't ready to rule Thielen out after Thursday's missed practice, but another absence to close out the week suggests the wide receiver won't be available Sunday against the Broncos. The Vikings will release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

