Thielen caught five of a team-high eight targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to Detroit.

Thielen saw one more target than Stefon Diggs, but Diggs finished with 39 more yards on the same number of receptions. Minnesota's starting wide receivers have been among the league's most dangerous duos at the position, as Thielen has 24 catches for 358 yards and Diggs has 22 for 391. Unfortunately for Thielen's owners, he's scored zero of the pair's four touchdowns.