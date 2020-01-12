Vikings' Adam Thielen: Five grabs in Saturday's loss
Thielen caught five of seven targets for 50 yards in Saturday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.
After topping the century mark in last weekend's upset of the Saints, Thielen has much less success against the Niners' stingy secondary. The 29-year-old receiver dealt with injuries for the first time in his career in 2019 -- he didn't miss a game through his first five seasons in the league, but Thielen was sidelined for six contests in the regular season this year and played fewer than 10 snaps in two of the weeks he was able to suit up. As a result, his production plummeted to its lowest level since he became a starter in 2016. If Thielen is able to stay healthy in 2020, he should be able to rebound and deliver another 1,000-yard campaign, but another checkered season could end up being his last in Minnesota.
