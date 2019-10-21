Vikings' Adam Thielen: Focusing on Week 9 return

Thielen (hamstring) is aiming to return Week 9 at Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Thielen was knocked out of Sunday's win at Detroit early due to a right hamstring strain and didn't return. After undergoing an MRI on Monday, it was revealed that he didn't suffer significant damage to the hamstring, but with a Thursday night matchup against the Redskins on tap, he's unlikely to recover in time to play in that contest, per Pelissero. If Thielen indeed is inactive Week 8, the biggest beneficiaries of his absence will be rookie Bisi Johnson and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.

