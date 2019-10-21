Vikings' Adam Thielen: Focusing on Week 9 return
Thielen (hamstring) is aiming to return Week 9 at Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thielen was knocked out of Sunday's win at Detroit early due to a right hamstring strain and didn't return. After undergoing an MRI on Monday, it was revealed that he didn't suffer significant damage to the hamstring, but with a Thursday night matchup against the Redskins on tap, he's unlikely to recover in time to play in that contest, per Pelissero. If Thielen indeed is inactive Week 8, the biggest beneficiaries of his absence will be rookie Bisi Johnson and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.