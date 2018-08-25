Vikings' Adam Thielen: Four receptions Friday
Thielen had four receptions for 26 yards on six targets in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
Thielen and Kirk Cousins haven't seemed to get in sync during the preseason, but we wouldn't be too worried as Thielen should be a key cog in the offense once the regular season begins.
