Thielen (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Thielen made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, getting tabbed as a limited participant due to a knee issue. With his elevation to a full session Thursday, the previous day's limitations appear to have been maintenance-related. Thielen will now focus on a Bengals defense Sunday that has allowed 150.5 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to wideouts over the last six contests.

