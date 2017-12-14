Vikings' Adam Thielen: Full practice Thursday
Thielen (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Thielen made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's injury report, getting tabbed as a limited participant due to a knee issue. With his elevation to a full session Thursday, the previous day's limitations appear to have been maintenance-related. Thielen will now focus on a Bengals defense Sunday that has allowed 150.5 receiving yards per game and three touchdowns to wideouts over the last six contests.
