Thielen had three receptions (four targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card round loss to the Giants.

Thielen was Minnesota's second-leading receiver despite finishing fourth in targets Sunday. The 32-year-old appeared to lose a step in 2022, experiencing a decline in receiving yards (716) and touchdowns (six) despite playing four more games than last season. The deadline acquisition of T.J. Hockenson also cut into the veteran wideout's production. Thielen's natural decline coupled with a smaller role on offense should have the former fantasy star's stock down in 2023.