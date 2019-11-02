Vikings' Adam Thielen: Game-time decision on tap
Thielen (hamstring) is considered "50/50" for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't much different than the reports out of Minnesota following the team's Friday injury report, with Thielen publicly suggesting he's optimistic he can suit up Sunday. Expected cold weather could put a damper on Thielen's ability to loosen up enough to compete, but a pregame workout prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff should be enough to determine the veteran receiver's status.
