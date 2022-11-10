Thielen (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Thielen has been included on Vikings injury reports in back-to-back weeks, first due to a knee bruise and this time around with an ankle issue. While he was listed as full all of last week, he opened Week 10 prep with a limited session Wednesday, only to get back to all activity one day later. Now that his status has been cleared up ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo, Thielen should be good for his 85-plus percent share of the snaps that he receives on a weekly basis.
