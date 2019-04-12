Thielen agreed Friday to a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Thielen played the past two seasons under a four-year, $19.25 million contract, making him one of the best bargains in the NFL. The new deal puts him closer to other top wide receivers, including teammate Stefon Diggs (five years, $72 million). The Vikings had no trouble finding work for their star pass catchers in 2018, with both Diggs and Thielen finishing in the top 10 for targets while accounting for 49.8 percent of the team total. Thielen's new contract reportedly could be worth as much as $73 million if he reaches all the incentives. Minnesota clearly isn't too worried about the 28-year-old's slow finish to 2018.

