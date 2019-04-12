Vikings' Adam Thielen: Gets his big payday
Thielen agreed Friday to a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Thielen played the past two seasons under a four-year, $19.25 million contract, making him one of the best bargains in the NFL. The new deal puts him closer to other top wide receivers, including teammate Stefon Diggs (five years, $72 million). The Vikings had no trouble finding work for their star pass catchers in 2018, with both Diggs and Thielen finishing in the top 10 for targets while accounting for 49.8 percent of the team total. Thielen's new contract reportedly could be worth as much as $73 million if he reaches all the incentives. Minnesota clearly isn't too worried about the 28-year-old's slow finish to 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...