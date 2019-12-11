Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Gets in some work Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

This marks Thielen's first appearance at practice since Nov. 30 as he tends to a lingering right hamstring injury. During the session, he ran routes and caught passes, but his activity level won't be known until the release of Wednesday's injury report.

