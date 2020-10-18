Thielen hauled in three of five targets for 51 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-23 loss to Atlanta.

The two-time Pro Bowler has racked up an incredible five TD receptions over the past four weeks, pushing his total to seven total TDs through the Vikings' first six outings of 2020. Thielen has been held to fewer than 55 receiving yards on three occasions thus far on the year, but he's had a healthy workload of 8.2 targets per game, and opportunities should continue to be there with rookie Justin Jefferson attracting plenty of attention on the opposite side. Thielen heads into Minnesota's Week 7 bye before readying for a Nov. 1 showdown with the Packers.