Thielen caught five of seven targets for 70 yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks. He also rushed once for eight yards.

Thielen entered the evening averaging over 11 targets per game, but quarterback Kirk Cousins did not throw a single ball his direction during the first half. In truth, Thielen made little impact until Minnesota's final drive of the night, which saw him catch two passes for 47 yards while his team trailed by 21 points. Fortunately for Thielen, that came after he tweaked his ankle during the second half and was able to return without appearing limited, seemingly avoiding an injury scare. With just one game of over 70 yards in his last five outings, however, Thielen will hope for a resurgence in Week 15 versus the Dolphins.