Vikings' Adam Thielen: Getting more time in slot
Thielen has spent more time in the slot in the Vikings' three-receiver formations during training camp with Stefon Diggs moving into more of an outside role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Thielen was used 29.3 percent of the time as a slot receiver last season, catching 24 of his 30 targets for 278 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. He could get more receptions as a result, but it's also possible he and Diggs will frequently switch slot and outside positions to confuse defenses. Still, it shows that Thielen will be a focus in Minnesota's passing offense as either the No. 1 or No. 2 target with Diggs.
