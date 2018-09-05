Vikings' Adam Thielen: Good to go for Week 1
Thielen (leg) wasn't listed on the Vikings' Week 1 injury report Wednesday.
Thielen appeared to turn his ankle at practice last Tuesday, but a source quickly downplayed its severity, telling Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that it wasn't a "long-term concern." In the meantime, the Vikings released Kendall Wright, which has opened the door for Thielen to work in the slot in three-wide formations while operating on the outside when just he and Stefon Diggs are on the field. With his health not in question, Thielen is ready for a generous dose of snaps Sunday against the 49ers.
