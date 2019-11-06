Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hamstring not seen as major concern

Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Thielen's right hamstring strain isn't considered a "long-term" concern, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After a one-game absence, Thielen was cleared to play in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he only logged seven snaps before Zimmer noted the wideout's hamstring "grabbed a bit." Zimmer said Thielen "was not rushed back too soon" from the injury and isn't dealing with a setback, but the Vikings may nonetheless elect to proceed cautiously with the 29-year-old until the training staff is confident that he's closer to 100 percent. To that end, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Vikings will likely hold Thielen out for the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, but an official decision on that front probably won't arrive until Friday or possibly even the day of the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories