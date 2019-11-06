Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hamstring not seen as major concern
Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that Thielen's right hamstring strain isn't considered a "long-term" concern, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
After a one-game absence, Thielen was cleared to play in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he only logged seven snaps before Zimmer noted the wideout's hamstring "grabbed a bit." Zimmer said Thielen "was not rushed back too soon" from the injury and isn't dealing with a setback, but the Vikings may nonetheless elect to proceed cautiously with the 29-year-old until the training staff is confident that he's closer to 100 percent. To that end, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Vikings will likely hold Thielen out for the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, but an official decision on that front probably won't arrive until Friday or possibly even the day of the game.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Likely to sit out Week 10•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Status murky for Week 10•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back in action Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Game-time decision on tap•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...