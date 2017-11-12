Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hangs 166 yards on Washington
Thielen nabbed eight of 12 targets for 166 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.
Quarterback Case Keenum was scrambling in the red zone in search of a target late in the first half when Thielen found a hole in the coverage and hauled in a seven-yard dart just before the defender could close. It was Thielen's second score in as many weeks after opening the season without a touchdown in his first seven games. The touchdowns are just the icing on the cake as Thielen had already seemed to develop a strong rapport with Keenum. He's topped 90 yards receiving in three of his past four games and has caught at least five passes in each contest this season.
