Thielen nabbed eight of 12 targets for 166 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.

Quarterback Case Keenum was scrambling in the red zone in search of a target late in the first half when Thielen found a hole in the coverage and hauled in a seven-yard dart just before the defender could close. It was Thielen's second score in as many weeks after opening the season without a touchdown in his first seven games. The touchdowns are just the icing on the cake as Thielen had already seemed to develop a strong rapport with Keenum. He's topped 90 yards receiving in three of his past four games and has caught at least five passes in each contest this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories