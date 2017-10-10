Vikings' Adam Thielen: Has just 34 yards receiving
Thielen had five receptions for 34 yards on eight targets and also gained 11 yards rushing on a reverse in Monday's win at Chicago.
Minnesota's passing offense struggled early as Sam Bradford was limited by a sore knee which resulted in many off-target throws. Thielen had more production when Case Keenum entered the game. He was still Minnesota's most-targeted wide receiver. He'll face a tougher test next week against Green Bay.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Five catches in Week 4 loss•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Bounces back with 98-yard effort in win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Held in check in loss to Steelers•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dominates in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Strong showing in preseason win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Getting more time in slot•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...