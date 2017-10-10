Play

Thielen had five receptions for 34 yards on eight targets and also gained 11 yards rushing on a reverse in Monday's win at Chicago.

Minnesota's passing offense struggled early as Sam Bradford was limited by a sore knee which resulted in many off-target throws. Thielen had more production when Case Keenum entered the game. He was still Minnesota's most-targeted wide receiver. He'll face a tougher test next week against Green Bay.

