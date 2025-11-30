Thielen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The veteran wide receiver's role in the offense has noticeably dipped since the Vikings' Week 6 bye, and Thielen will be an observer for Sunday's road game in Seattle. His absence means Tai Felton and Myles Price will be the rotational wideouts for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. Thielen's next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 7, though he's unlikely to play in that game unless there is an injury to the Vikings' wide receiver corps.