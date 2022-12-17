Thielen caught three of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Thielen wasn't targeted until halfway through the fourth quarter, which was odd considering he had caught at least two passes in every previous game this season while seeing fewer than seven targets only twice in the last 12. The 32-year-old receiver got going late, bookending a six-play drive with a 19-yard catch and a one-yard touchdown to cut what was once a 33-point deficit to eight. In the final minute of overtime, Thielen helped get Minnesota in range for a game-winning field goal with a 21-yard catch. He'll look to recapture a more prominent role in Week 16 against the Giants.