Thielen caught five of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

Though Thielen caught the majority of the balls thrown his way, he failed to produce much down the field aside from a 24-yard gain. He still tied for the team lead in targets, but Case Keenum struggled to an average of just 4.4 yards per attempt, limiting the upside of all Vikings pass-catchers. Thielen's fantasy value could be tied to the health of Sam Bradford (knee), but with few details surrounding the nature of his injury, it remains to be seen who will be under center in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.