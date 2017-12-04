Thielen caught four of five targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.

Thielen hauled in all but one of the passes thrown his way, but limited targets and a few short gains limited him to his fourth-lowest yardage output of the season. Still, he tied for the team lead in targets as Case Keenum spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers. Thielen had averaged an impressive 119 yards per game over the previous four and will look to get back on track next week against the Panthers.