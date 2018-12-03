Thielen caught five of 10 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Despite seeing double-digit targets yet again, Thielen garnered plenty of attention from the Pats defense and finished with his second-lowest yardage output of the season. He did managed to haul in a five-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, which somewhat salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. After topping 100 receiving yards in his first eight games, Thielen has now been held under 70 in three of the last four and finished with less than 30 yards in two of those. He has found the end zone three times in that span, however, which keeps him in the upper tier of fantasy wideouts for next Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.