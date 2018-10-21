Vikings' Adam Thielen: Historic 100-yard streak continues
Thielen caught nine of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.
Thielen continued his historic pace with another superb performance, capping the opening drive with a 34-yard touchdown on his way to a seventh consecutive game over 100 receiving yards to start the season. One more performance over 100 yards would tie Calvin Johnson's NFL record of eight straight such games. Thielen will have a great chance to do so against a vulnerable Saints secondary in Week 8.
