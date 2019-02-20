Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hoping for new deal
Thielen's agent is cautiously optimistic the Vikings will reward his client with a new contract, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.
Thielen has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $19.25 million contract, with base salaries of $5.85 million in 2019 and $5.35 million in 2020, per overthecap.com. He's arguably the best value in the league for a player not on a rookie contract -- a result of the late-bloomer signing his deal after a 967-yard breakout campaign in 2016. Thielen took another leap in 2017 with 1,276 receiving yards, followed by 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. He can easily make the case he's more valuable than teammate Stefon Diggs, who signed a five-year, $72 million extension in July. Of course, the issue is leverage in negotiations rather than on-field value, especially with Thielen's agent suggesting the 28-year-old wide receiver isn't planning on a holdout. An extension would make sense for all parties, but it's hard to imagine any resolution in which Thielen approaches his open-market value.
