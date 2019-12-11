Vikings' Adam Thielen: In line to return Sunday

Thielen (hamstring) is slated to play Sunday against the Chargers for the first time since Week 9, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thielen made an appearance on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 30. As mentioned by Schefter, the Vikings expect to have Thielen back in the lineup Week 15, as long as he avoids a setback with his right hamstring. First, though, we'll await Thielen's activity level to kick off the week.