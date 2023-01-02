Thielen had one reception for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.
Thielen's role in the offense has declined the past three games while T.J. Hockenson's grows larger. Thielen has just five receptions and 15 targets his last three games, while Hockenson has 37 targets. Neither player may get many targets this week against Chicago as Minnesota may decide to rest or even bench their starters ahead of the playoffs.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Catches one pass in win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Heats up late in comeback win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finds end zone in Week 14 loss•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Musters two catches Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Quiet game as offense sputters•