Thielen had one reception for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Thielen's role in the offense has declined the past three games while T.J. Hockenson's grows larger. Thielen has just five receptions and 15 targets his last three games, while Hockenson has 37 targets. Neither player may get many targets this week against Chicago as Minnesota may decide to rest or even bench their starters ahead of the playoffs.