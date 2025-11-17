Thielen had one reception for six yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Thielen played just eight of the Vikings' 55 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as Minnesota's No. 4 wide receiver. He had another drop as he's arguably failed to secure more catchable balls than he has receptions (eight) this season. With Minnesota's struggles in the passing game, there doesn't appear to any upside for Thielen the rest of the season.