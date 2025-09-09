Thielen was not able to bring down his only target in Monday's win over Chicago. He did catch a two-point conversion.

Jalen Nailor got the starting nod at wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson and had more opportunities (1 reception on three targets). Nailor also played on 49 of the offense's 56 snaps, compared to 32 for Thielen. It was thought Thielen may step in to the No. 2 WR role after his trade from Carolina and with Nailor's hand injury during training camp. However, it looks like Thielen will begin the season as the No. 3 receiver, though he could become more involved since he joined the team in late August.