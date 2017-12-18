Vikings' Adam Thielen: Just three receptions Sunday
Thielen had three receptions on five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.
Thielen and Minnesota's receivers had a low-key game after it quickly became a blowout with the running game getting most of the action. He'll likely be a bigger focus of the offense next week at Green Bay.
