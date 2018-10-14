Thielen caught 11 of 15 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona.

Thielen extending Minnesota's lead early in the second half, splitting the middle of the field for a 13-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Thielen has now scored in four of six games and has at least six catches and 100 yards in every game this season. He is as reliable an option as you can find this point, particularly on Sunday against a Jets defense surrendering 292 receiving yards per game.

