Vikings' Adam Thielen: Leads team in receiving versus Packers
Thielen caught 12 of 13 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers.
Thielen displayed an excellent rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins in this one, leading the team in targets and receiving yardage while catching all but one pass that was thrown his way. He was rewarded for his efforts with a 22-yard touchdown reception with just 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which led to the game-tying two-point conversion by Stefon Diggs. Thielen is off to a tremendous start to the season, totaling 233 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions through two games. He'll look to keep it rolling in a favorable matchup with the Bills next week.
