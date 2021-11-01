Thielen had six receptions (nine targets) for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Cowboys.

It was an embarrassing home loss for the Vikings against a backup quarterback, but Thielen managers can't complain after another strong showing. The veteran wideout may have lost a step or two over the past couple of seasons, but he remains Kirk Cousin's top red-zone threat, with over 15 total red-zone targets and six touchdowns through seven contests. Thielen will look to keep things rolling against the Ravens next Sunday, who currently own the worst pass defense in the league (296.1 passing yards allowed per game).