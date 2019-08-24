Thielen is not participating in pre-game warm-ups and is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings will roll with a number of their regulars, including running back Dalvin Cook, for an extended look during the first half, so it's a bit surprising to see Thielen held out. As of now, there's no reported injury so it appears the team is simply being cautious with its star receiver. Expect Chad Beebe and Jordan Taylor to benefit the most from the schedule absence.