Vikings' Adam Thielen: Likely to sit out Week 10
Thielen didn't aggravate his hamstring injury during his brief appearance in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs, but the Vikings are expected to hold him out of the team's Week 11 game versus the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After a one-game absence due to the injury, Thielen pushed to play against Kansas City, but he only played seven snaps before removing himself from the contest in the first quarter. With Thielen apparently informing the coaching staff that the hamstring was still troubling him, the Vikings are seemingly motivated to take a cautious approach with him in order to avoid a long-term setback. Minnesota will likely wait until later in the week before offering a definitive ruling on Thielen's status for the game against the Cowboys, but his fantasy managers should already begin looking at other options for their Week 11 lineups.
