Thielen (calf/lower back) was listed as limited on the Vikings' injury report Thursday.

With back-to-back listings of "limited" this week, Thielen is following his precise regimen from Week 11 prep, when he was eventually cleared on Friday's report. This past Sunday at Chicago, he logged his usual significant snap count (all 67 on offense) en route to gathering in seven of 12 passes for 66 yards. The final Week 12 practice report will reveal if Thielen is ready for a similar workload for Sunday's showdown against the Packers.

