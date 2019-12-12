Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited at practice again
Thielen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
An upgrade to full participation would've been comforting for fantasy managers, but Thielen nonetheless is trending toward his first game appearance since Week 9, now having practiced on back-to-back days. The wideout was optimistic at the conclusion of Thursday's session, after a report from ESPN's Adam Schefte on Wednesday suggested the Vikings expect to get Thielen back in the lineup. An upgrade to full participation Friday isn't necessary, but it sure would be a great sign. The Vikings have a Week 15 road game against the Chargers on Sunday.
