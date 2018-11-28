Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited by calf issue
Thielen (calf) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Thielen had been listed on the Vikings' practice reports the last couple of weeks with both calf and lower-back injuries, but it appears the latter issue is no longer a concern. The calf injury probably isn't anything worth worrying about either, given that Thielen still managed to practice in some capacity during the Vikings' first session of Week 13. Thielen is in little danger of missing Sunday's game against the Patriots and should remain a highly-targeted option in the Minnesota passing game.
