Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited in practice Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Thielen was fairly active in the portion of the session open to the media, including running routes during individual drills, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. With two practices remaining this week, Thielen has plenty of time to make an impression on the Vikings' training staff and get clearance to play Sunday at Kansas City.

